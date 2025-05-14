Man taken to hospital after smoking materials set fire to his Doncaster bedroom.

A man had to be taken to hospital after a fire in his Doncaster home.

Three fire engines attended a house fire on Cedar Grove, Conisbrough, on Monday at 6.30pm.

The fire was located in the bedroom and was caused accidentally by smoking materials which had spread to clothing and a wardrobe.

One man was taken to hospital. Crews left the scene at 7.46pm.

On the same evening one fire engine attended a garden fire on Orchard Drive, Dunsville after a call was received at 6.25pm.

An area of decking and fencing was involved in the fire and was extinguished using one hose reel. The incident had been dealt with by 6.56pm.

Last night (Tuesday) one fire engine attended a fire involving a large amount of waste near a derelict garage on East Avenue, Woodlands, Doncaster after a call was received at 7.10pm.

The fire had spread to an unoccupied and boarded up nearby boarded up house. Two hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire and the incident had been dealt with by 7.56pm.

Later the same evening one fire engine attended a fire in an area of woodland near Broomhouse Lane, Edlingto, after a call was received at 7.44pm. This was a bonfire which had been deliberately set. Beaters, water backpacks and buckets of water were used to extinguish the fire and the incident had been dealt with by 8.33pm.