Man suffers "life changing" injuries in Doncaster road crash
Emergency services were called to the collision in West End Lane, Rossington last week afte two vehicles collided near to the village’s Lidl supermarket.
South Yorkshire Police initially said that no serious injuries were reported but have now issued an update after the 72-year-old man was taken to hospital.
A spokesperson said: “At 2.03pm on Tuesday (14 January) we responded to reports of a road traffic collision as West End Lane, Doncaster.
“It is reported that a blue Volkswagen Golf, and a blue Toyota Corolla were involved in a collision.
“The ambulance service also attended and a 72-year-old man was taken to hospital for checks but with no visible injuries.
“At hospital, his injuries were assessed as serious.”
A family spokesperson said the victim had sustained “life changing injuries” as a result of the crash includeing a fractured sternum, internal bleeding and fractured hip.
