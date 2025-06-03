Man stabbed after being knocked off scooter in Doncaster street attack
Emergency services flocked to Hexthorpe last night following the incident shortly after 9pm.
Police sealed off the street with a cordon remaining in place overnight.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 9.13pm yesterday (Monday 2 June), we were called by the ambulance service to reports of an assault at Ramsden Road in Doncaster.
“It is reported that a 35-year-old man was knocked off a scooter and stabbed.
"He was taken to hospital with injuries that are not described as life-threatening or life-altering.
“Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.”
Anyone who may have any information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.