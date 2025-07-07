Man seriously injured in baseball bat attack in broad daylight in Doncaster
Emergency services were called to High Street near to the Mansion House after violence erupted yesterday afternoon.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a disturbance in High Street at 3.35pm yesterday (Sunday 6 July).
“It is reported three men used bats to attack two people before throwing the bats under parked cars and running from the scene.
“Emergency services attended and a 42-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.
“An investigation has been launched and anyone who has information which could help officers is being asked to report online or by calling police on 101.”
Please quote incident number 606 of 6 July 2025 when you get in touch.
