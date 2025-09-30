Man seriously injured after petrol bomb hurled at him in Doncaster attack
Police have now launched an investigaton after the incident in Intake last night.
Officers were called by the fire service yesterday (Monday 29 September) at 10.27pm to reports of a man found injured outside a property on Westminster Crescent.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported four men travelling in a red Vauxhall Corsa van turned up at the property and threw a suspected petrol bomb towards the victim, before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle.
"We believe this incident was a targeted attack.
“A 55-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.”
Two other people who were at the property at the time of the incident were uninjured.
Detective Inspector Laura Procter said: “I know residents have understandably been left extremely concerned by this incident.
“I would like to reassure the community that we are working at pace to understand the circumstances of this attack, and to identify those responsible for it.
"It is vital that anyone who has information that could help us in our investigation gets in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or online quoting incident number 1050 of 29 September 2025. You can contact police online HERE
The spokesperson added: “We understand that some people may not feel comfortable reporting to police directly and would prefer to do so anonymously. The independent charity, Crimestoppers, can be contacted via 0800 555 111.