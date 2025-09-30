Man seriously injured after petrol bomb hurled at him in Doncaster attack

A man has suffered serious injuries after a petrol bomb was hurled at him in a Doncaster attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have now launched an investigaton after the incident in Intake last night.

Officers were called by the fire service yesterday (Monday 29 September) at 10.27pm to reports of a man found injured outside a property on Westminster Crescent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported four men travelling in a red Vauxhall Corsa van turned up at the property and threw a suspected petrol bomb towards the victim, before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle.

Police were called after a man was injured in a petrol bomb attack.

"We believe this incident was a targeted attack.

“A 55-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.”

Two other people who were at the property at the time of the incident were uninjured.

Detective Inspector Laura Procter said: “I know residents have understandably been left extremely concerned by this incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to reassure the community that we are working at pace to understand the circumstances of this attack, and to identify those responsible for it.

"It is vital that anyone who has information that could help us in our investigation gets in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or online quoting incident number 1050 of 29 September 2025. You can contact police online HERE

The spokesperson added: “We understand that some people may not feel comfortable reporting to police directly and would prefer to do so anonymously. The independent charity, Crimestoppers, can be contacted via 0800 555 111.