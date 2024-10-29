Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after assault in Doncaster street

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a serious assault which has seen police cordon off a Doncaster street.

Streets and alleyways around Great Central Avenue and Carr Hill in Balby have been cordoned off overnight with a police tent erected on grassland.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Today (Tuesday 29 October) at 1.09am, we were made aware by the ambulance service of a serious assault on Carr Hill in Balby, Doncaster.

“Officers attended and upon arrival found a man with serious injuries.

"He has been taken to hospital where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“A scene is currently in place on Carr Hill while officers determine the circumstances surrounding this incident. Enquiries remain ongoing at this time.”

Residents have reported a huge police presence in the area, with a number of officers and vehicles at the scene with a cordon in place around an area of grassland.