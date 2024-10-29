Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after assault in Doncaster street

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Oct 2024, 10:21 BST
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a serious assault which has seen police cordon off a Doncaster street.

Streets and alleyways around Great Central Avenue and Carr Hill in Balby have been cordoned off overnight with a police tent erected on grassland.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Today (Tuesday 29 October) at 1.09am, we were made aware by the ambulance service of a serious assault on Carr Hill in Balby, Doncaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers attended and upon arrival found a man with serious injuries.

Police are probing a serious assault in a Doncaster street.placeholder image
Police are probing a serious assault in a Doncaster street.

"He has been taken to hospital where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“A scene is currently in place on Carr Hill while officers determine the circumstances surrounding this incident. Enquiries remain ongoing at this time.”

Residents have reported a huge police presence in the area, with a number of officers and vehicles at the scene with a cordon in place around an area of grassland.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceResidents
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice