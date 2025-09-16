Man pronounced dead on tracks near Doncaster railway station

A police probe has been launched after a man was pronounced dead on tracks near to Doncaster railway station.

Emergency services were called to North Bridge Road shortly before midnight last Wednesday.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called at around 11.30pm on Wednesday 10 September to reports of a casualty on the tracks near Doncaster railway station.

“Officers responded with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers had been called to North Bridge but the investigation was being led by British Transport Police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101. The victim is understood to be in his 40s.

Alternatively, you can also contact CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre to pass on details in confidence on 0800 555 111.