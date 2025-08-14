Man on loose with "knife" arrested after attacking police officer in Doncaster

A man on the loose with a “knife” in Doncaster has been arrested after assaulting a police officer.

Officers were called to the Lakeside area yesterday afternoon after numerous reports of a man threatening people with a knife.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A man is in custody after being arrested yesterday afternoon (13 August) in the Lakeside area of Doncaster on suspicion of affray and assaulting a police officer.

“We were called around 3.40pm to Stadium Way following a report of a man believed to be in possession of a knife.

“Officers attended the scene and located the man who was subjected to a stop and search.

“No weapon was found during this search but as officers were dealing with other enquiries, he is alleged to have assaulted a police officer.

“He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and affray, following multiple reports of the man waving a knife in public.

“We would encourage anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 674 of 13 August 2025.”

You can also get in touch with police via https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.

If you wish to report information anonymously, you can do so via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Eyewitnesses say officers descended on an area near to the Beefeater pub.

One eyewitness said: ”It was awful. We all ran.

"He was intimidating people, just going up to everyone - the knife was in his pocket we all saw it.”

Another said: “He went after two young couples who had a baby with them.”