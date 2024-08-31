Man jailed for causing fatal Doncaster road collision dies following prison release

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster man jailed over a fatal road smash in the city has died following his release from prison.

Darren Tinkler was jailed for six years following the crash in 2017 in which a 33-year-old man was killed.

No circumstances of Mr Tinkler’s death have been announced but one tribute said: “You were taken too soon as you was starting to get your life back on track with your fiancé. We will do you proud when we lay you to rest.”

At the time of his jailing, Tinkler, then 38, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured, causing death by driving a vehicle while unlicensed and failing to allow a blood sample to be sent for analysis.

As well as being sentenced to six years in prison, he was also disqualified from driving for 12-years.

The court heard how, at around 6am on Thursday 2 March 2017, Tinkler was driving a Ford Mondeo that crashed into a Audi RS4 on York Road, Doncaster, at St Mary’s Roundabout.

The Audi driver suffered fatal injuries and died.

Tinkler suffered serious injuries in the collision that required hospital treatment.

At the time a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “This is a substantial sentence for a serious crime and I am pleased that Tinkler is now behind bars.

“His irresponsible and dangerous actions that morning caused the death of another man and there is sadly no conviction or sentence that will ever ease the grief of that loss for the victim’s family.”