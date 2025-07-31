Man in hospital with slash wound as police seal off Doncaster street

By Darren Burke
Published 31st Jul 2025, 12:44 BST
A man was taken to hospital with a slash wound following an emergency incident in Doncaster which saw police seal off a street.

Police were called at 8.03pm last night (30 July) by the ambulance service to a reports of an injured man in Westminster Crescent in the Intake area of Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that a man in his 30s suffered a slash wound, with the victim taken to hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Related topics:DoncasterPoliceSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice