Man in hospital with slash wound as police seal off Doncaster street
A man was taken to hospital with a slash wound following an emergency incident in Doncaster which saw police seal off a street.
Police were called at 8.03pm last night (30 July) by the ambulance service to a reports of an injured man in Westminster Crescent in the Intake area of Doncaster.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that a man in his 30s suffered a slash wound, with the victim taken to hospital for treatment.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
