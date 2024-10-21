Man in hospital with serious injuries following incident in Doncaster street
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident in a Doncaster street – but police say no crime was committed and no further details will be released.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a possible assault at Doncaster Lane. A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“Officers attended and no crime has been committed. We won’t be commenting further.”
