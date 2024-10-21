Man in hospital with serious injuries following incident in Doncaster street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident in a Doncaster street – but police say no crime was committed and no further details will be released.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Doncaster Lane in Woodlands at around 2.30pm on October 10.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a possible assault at Doncaster Lane. A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Officers attended and no crime has been committed. We won’t be commenting further.”