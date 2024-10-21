Man in hospital with serious injuries following incident in Doncaster street

By Darren Burke
Published 21st Oct 2024, 09:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident in a Doncaster street – but police say no crime was committed and no further details will be released.

Officers were called to Doncaster Lane in Woodlands at around 2.30pm on October 10.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a possible assault at Doncaster Lane. A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Officers attended and no crime has been committed. We won’t be commenting further.”

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceWoodlands

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice