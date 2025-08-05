Man in hospital with serious injuries after being attacked with metal pole in Doncaster

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked with a metal pole – with armed police swooping on the scene in Doncaster.

Police and paramedics were called to Cantley last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday (4 August) shortly after 10pm to reports of an assault on Levet Road in Doncaster.

“It is believed that a man was struck in the back of the head with a metal pole.

“A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.”

One eyewitness said a number of police vehicles with armed officers descended on the road near to its junction with Aldesworth Road with an ambulance also in attendance.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1009 of 4 August 2025.

You can also contact CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.