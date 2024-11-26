Man in hospital with life threatening injuries and biker also treated after Doncaster road smash

A man is in hospital with life threatening injuries after he was in collision with a motorbike on one of Doncaster’s major roads.

The biker was also taken to hospital with serious injuries following the collision which closed part of Leger Way for most of yesterday evening, with police, paramedics and the air ambulance all called to the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said both the 80-year-old pedestrian and the bike rider were taken to hospital.

A statement said: “We're appealing for information, witnesses and dash-cam footage following a collision involving a motorbike and a pedestrian in Doncaster.

“We were called to Leger Way near the junction with School Lane shortly before 4.30pm on Monday (25 November).

“It is reported an orange KTM 125 Duke 12 motorcycle was travelling in convoy with a red Aprilia Tuono 125 motorcycle when the orange motorcycle collided with a pedestrian as he crossed the street.

“The pedestrian, an 80-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are being described as life-threatening.

“The rider of the orange KTM 125 Duke 12 motorcycle was also taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“We would now like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-cam footage which could help our investigation.

You can report online or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 691 of 25 November 2024 when you get in touch.

Footage can be submitted directly to the investigation team by following this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/we-re-appealing-for-information-witnesses-and-dash-cam-footage-following-a-collision-involving-a-motorbike-and-a-pedestrian-in-doncaster