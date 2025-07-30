Man in hospital with life-altering injuries after Doncaster city centre knife attack

A man is in hospital with life-altering injuries after a Doncaster city centre knife attack which saw police and paramedics race to the scene.

Emergency services were called to Copley Road and Christ Church Road shortly after 6pm last night, with the roads cordoned off and put into lockdown by police officers.

Video footage and photos from the scene showed a man wielding a knife above another man lying in the road outside a row of shops.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 6.02pm on Tuesday (29 July), we were called to reports of a man with a knife at Christ Church Road, Doncaster.

A man can be seen brandishing a knife over another man in Doncaster city centre.

“It is reported that a 45-year-old man was stabbed and received serious injuries.

"The ambulance service attended and he was taken to hospital where he remains with potentially life-altering injuries.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody at this time.”