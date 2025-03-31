Man in hospital after being stabbed in neck by two men in Doncaster street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the neck by two men in an attack in a Doncaster street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services – including the air ambulance – were called to Scawthorpe following the incident on Friday night.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Friday (28 March) just after 6pm we received reports that a man had suffered stab wounds on Cheviot Drive in Scawthorpe, Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to a street in Scawthorpe on Friday night.

“It is alleged that the victim, a 33 year-old man was approach by two men and stabbed in the neck.

"He was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

"Enquiries are on-going and anyone with information that can assist our officers is asked to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 758 of 28 March 2025.”

You can also call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.