Man in hospital after being stabbed in neck by two men in Doncaster street
Emergency services – including the air ambulance – were called to Scawthorpe following the incident on Friday night.
Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Friday (28 March) just after 6pm we received reports that a man had suffered stab wounds on Cheviot Drive in Scawthorpe, Doncaster.
“It is alleged that the victim, a 33 year-old man was approach by two men and stabbed in the neck.
"He was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
"Enquiries are on-going and anyone with information that can assist our officers is asked to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 758 of 28 March 2025.”
You can also call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
