Man in hospital after being slashed in Doncaster street attack
Part of an alleyway in Ellerker Avenue, Hexthorpe has been sealed off throughout the day with crime scene investigation officers at the scene.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 5.23pm on Thursday (22 May) we were made aware of reports of an injured man in Hexthorpe Road, Doncaster.
“Officers attended and found the man had suffered slash wounds to his back, believed to have been caused by a sharp blade at a nearby location.
"An investigation is ongoing and a 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault (GBH).
“The victim has been taken to hospital where he is being treated for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.
“Anyone with information which could help our investigation is being asked to report online or call us on 101, quoting incident number 751 of 22 May 2025.”
