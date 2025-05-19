Man in hospital after assault and robbery in Doncaster city centre street
Police and paramedics were called to Duke Street this morning, with an area of pavement in front of a block of flats on the street cordoned off by police.
The stretch, opposite the Colonnades shopping centre, has been taped off while officers carry out investigations.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 9.20am today ( Monday 19 May), we were called to reports of a robbery at Duke Street, Doncaster.
“It is reported that a man was robbed and assaulted.
"The ambulance service attended the scene, and the victim was taken to hospital with injuries that are not described as life threatening.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
We have also contacted Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of this morning’s incident.
Anyone who may have witnessed the attack can contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.