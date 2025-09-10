Man hit in head with bottle as brawl erupts on bus in Doncaster city centre

By Darren Burke
Published 10th Sep 2025, 13:43 BST
A man was hit in the head with a bottle as a brawl erupted on a bus in Doncaster city centre.

Police were called to Hall Gate after a group of four men began fighting on the bus.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 3.20pm on 4 September we received reports of fighting on a bus in Doncaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is reported that at 1.32pm, on the same day, four men got on a bus at Hall Gate and began fighting.

Police were called after a brawl broke out in Doncaster city centre.placeholder image
Police were called after a brawl broke out in Doncaster city centre.

"It is further reported one of the men was hit on the head with a bottle before all four exited the bus.

“No victims have been identified and anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 or online, quoting incident number 534 of 4 September 2025.”

You can also contact independent charity CrimeStoppers to pass on information anonymously through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:DoncasterPoliceSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice