Man hit in head with bottle as brawl erupts on bus in Doncaster city centre
Police were called to Hall Gate after a group of four men began fighting on the bus.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 3.20pm on 4 September we received reports of fighting on a bus in Doncaster.
“It is reported that at 1.32pm, on the same day, four men got on a bus at Hall Gate and began fighting.
"It is further reported one of the men was hit on the head with a bottle before all four exited the bus.
“No victims have been identified and anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 or online, quoting incident number 534 of 4 September 2025.”
You can also contact independent charity CrimeStoppers to pass on information anonymously through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.