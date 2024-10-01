Man found dead at side of road after police seal off major Doncaster route

By Darren Burke
Published 1st Oct 2024, 16:45 BST
Police say they have found the body of a man at the side of a busy Doncaster road after closing the carriageway in both directions earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the A630 West Moor Link Road near to the M18 motorway at Armthorpe this lunchtime, with the road sealed off.

Police have now confirmed that the body of a man was found at the scene.

In a brief statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “This was a concern for safety incident - officers attended and sadly a 57-year-old man was found deceased.”

Police sealed off the West Moor Link Road this lunchtime.

The spokesperson said that no further details would be released about the incident or the circumstances of the man’s death.

The A630 was closed in both directions from the roundabout at junction 4 of the M18 near the Next building to the Yorkshire Way roundabout.

People were advised to avoid the area with diversions in place.

