Man dies in hospital after police seal off Doncaster street

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Mar 2025, 09:38 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 10:57 BST
A 31-year-old man has died in hospital and a police investigation is under way after emergency services rushed to a Doncaster street.

A block of flats in Amersall Road, Scawthorpe is still cordoned off by police this morning, with ambulances and the air ambulance called to the scene last night.

South Yorkshire Police have this morning issued more details of last night’s incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way following the death of a 31-year-old man who was found unresponsive on Amersall Road in the Scawthorpe area of Doncaster yesterday (12 March) around 9.22pm.

Police have spent the night and this morning at the scene in Scawthorpe.placeholder image
Police have spent the night and this morning at the scene in Scawthorpe.

“The man was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

"His family have been informed and a scene is currently in place while officers carry out further enquiries.”

Residents reported heavy police activity late last night, with numerous emergency services at the scene near to the junction with Pipering Lane East.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 928 of 12 March 2025.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceResidents
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice