Man dies in hospital after police seal off Doncaster street
A block of flats in Amersall Road, Scawthorpe is still cordoned off by police this morning, with ambulances and the air ambulance called to the scene last night.
South Yorkshire Police have this morning issued more details of last night’s incident.
A spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way following the death of a 31-year-old man who was found unresponsive on Amersall Road in the Scawthorpe area of Doncaster yesterday (12 March) around 9.22pm.
“The man was taken to hospital where he sadly died.
"His family have been informed and a scene is currently in place while officers carry out further enquiries.”
Residents reported heavy police activity late last night, with numerous emergency services at the scene near to the junction with Pipering Lane East.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 928 of 12 March 2025.