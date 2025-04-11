Man at centre of Doncaster murder investigation named and pictured

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man whose death has sparked a murder investigation in Doncaster has been named by friends.

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after police found the body of the 47-year-old at a house in Orchard Street, Thorne.

He has now been named locally as Derek “Dezzy” Smith.

Since the discovery, police have been busy carrying out scenes of crime investigation work in the area near to the Stainforth and Keadby Canal.

On Tuesday (8 April) at 11.14pm police were called to the address where emergency services found the victim unresponsive.

Despite the efforts of medical personnel, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man's family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Two people, a 38-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Cartwright said: "We are in the early stages of the investigation. At this time the man's cause of death is unexplained and our team of detectives are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"We have now arrested two people on suspicion of murder and are keen to hear from anyone with any information that could help our investigation.”

Contact the police by calling 101 quoting incident number 1091 of 10 April 2025.

You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

The police online portal is available here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report