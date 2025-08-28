Man arrested on drink and drugs charges after crash shuts Doncaster road

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Aug 2025, 11:13 BST
A man has been arrested on drink-drug driving charges following a smash which closed a Doncaster road.

Emergency services were called to Cantley following the incident on Bank Holiday Monday near to Cantley Park.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 1.35pm on Monday (25 August), we were called by the ambulance service to reports of a road traffic collision on Ascot Avenue, Doncaster.

“It is reported that a black Toyota Rav4 was involved in a collision with a parked grey Volkswagen Passat.

Emergency services were called to Cantley on Bank Holiday Monday.

“Officers attended and a 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

"He was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has further details can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.

You can also contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers to report information in confidence on 0800 555 111.

