Man arrested as police and ambulances flock to Doncaster street over safety fears
A man has been arrested after emergency services flocked to a Doncaster street following concerns for a person’s safety.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Thirlmere Gardens in Kirk Sandall att 8.33pm yesterday to respond to “reports of a concern for safety.”
The spokesperson added: “Officers and the ambulance service attended the address and no injuries were reported.
“A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remains in custody at this time.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101.