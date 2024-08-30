Man arrested as police and ambulances flock to Doncaster street over safety fears

By Darren Burke
Published 30th Aug 2024, 10:44 BST
A man has been arrested after emergency services flocked to a Doncaster street following concerns for a person’s safety.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Thirlmere Gardens in Kirk Sandall att 8.33pm yesterday to respond to “reports of a concern for safety.”

The spokesperson added: “Officers and the ambulance service attended the address and no injuries were reported.

“A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remains in custody at this time.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

