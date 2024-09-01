Man arrested after shots fired at police and threats to kill in Doncaster street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested after shots were fired at police and making threats to kill in a drama in a Doncaster street.

Police were called to Highwoods Road in Mexborough at 7.15pm last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We received a call for reports of a man suffering from distress and in crisis.

“Response officers attended the address and the man, aged 50, was in possession of a firearm, believed to be an air rifle.

Armed police at the scene in Mexborough. (Photo: Eden Sullivan).

“The man is alleged to have discharged the firearm towards officers who retreated for their safety.

“Armed officers quickly attended and arrested the man on suspicion of numerous offences including, possession of a firearm with intent and threats to kill.

“While in custody, the man is reported to have made threats towards staff and was further arrested on suspicion of public order and racially aggravated offences. He remains in police custody.

“No one was injured during the incident and a scene remains in place while officers conduct their enquiries.

“We would like to reassure our communities that we are treating this to be an isolated incident. Anyone with concerns is urged to speak to officers on patrol in the area today or your local neighbourhood policing team.”

One eyewitness reported things first “boiling over” at around 6-7pm after a large group of people gathered in the street.

The said: “That resulted in the police being called and officers dispersing the crowd and the street being cordoned off.

Shots are then reported to have been fired from inside a property towards officers, with armed police called to the scene.

The eyewitness said: “There were at least four teams of firearms officers, stationed across from the property with lights and guns trained on an upstairs window.

"There was another team in the alleyway to the right of the house and one further up the road stationed near to the field at the rear of the house.”

In what is understood to be a separate and unconnected incident, South Yorkshire Police and Ambulance Service have been dealing with another emergency incident on Greens Way in Mexborough tonight with the road sealed off near to Adwick Road roundabout.

Photo: Eden Sullivan.