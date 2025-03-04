Man arrested after ramming cop with car outside Doncaster police station
The incident unfolded outside the city’s main police station in College Road last night – with eyewitnesses reporting the chase ending a short time later in the Balby area.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 11.38pm yesterday (Monday 3 March), officers responded to a report of a 23-year-old man driving with no insurance in College Road, Doncaster.
“It is reported that the man got back into his vehicle and drove towards an officer, striking him with the wing mirror of his vehicle, not causing injury.
“A short pursuit ensued before the man abandoned the vehicle and was detained by police.
“He was arrested on suspicion of driving without insurance, assault on an emergency worker, failure to stop, and dangerous driving. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”
