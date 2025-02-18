Man arrested after Doncaster city centre bridge is sealed off by police

A man has been arrested after a Doncaster city centre bridge was sealed off over concerns for a person’s safety.

Emergency services were called to North Bridge at around 9pm last night, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

A brief statement added: “Officers and the ambulance service attended, and the road was closed for a short period of time while they conducted their work.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He remains in police custody at this time.”