Man arrested after deliberate fire started at Doncaster block of flats

A man has been arrested after a blaze was deliberately started inside a Doncaster block of flats.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were all called to Shaftesbury House in Intake last night after a fire was started inside one of the flats in the 14-storey building.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.08pm on Tuesday (7 October) we were called to reports of a fire at an address on Cardigan Road, Doncaster.

“It is reported that a fire had been started at the address, causing damage to the door of the property.

“South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service attended alongside officers and made the property safe.

“The two occupants in the address at the time of the reported incident did not suffer any significant injuries.

“Officers arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage – arson endangering life. He remains in custody at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing, if anyone has information that could air our investigation please get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1003 of 7 October 2025.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Six fire crews were called to a flat on Cardigan Road, Intake, Doncaster at 10pm (07.10.25).

“Two people were led out of the flat by firefighters, they were left in the care of paramedics at the scene.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Crews left the scene at 11:44pm.”

The 14 storey block of flats is one of three residential tower blocks off Shaftesbury Avenue in Intake.