Man appears in court following Doncaster city centre knife incident
Emergency services were called to Copley Road shortly after 6pm last Tuesday night, with the road sealed off by police.
A 45-year-old man received serious and “potentially life altering” injuries in the incident, South Yorkshire Police said at the time of the drama.
Mohammad Mohammad, 25, of Copley Road, was arrested on the same evening and has been charged with GBH and possession of a knife in a public place.
He made his first appearance before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court last Thursday (31 July) and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next hearing before Sheffield Crown Court on 28 August.
Police and ambulance services were called to the street near to the junction with Christ Church Road following the incident, which was captured on video by a passer-by.