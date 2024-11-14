Man and woman in hospital after being hit by prison van in Doncaster
Police are now appealing for witnesses and footage to help the investigation following the road traffic collision in Hatfield yesterday.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Yesterday at 3.34pm we responded to reports of a collision on Doncaster Road, at the junction with Coppice Avenue, Hatfield.
“It is believed that a DAF GeoAmey prison transport vehicle has collided with two pedestrians.”
The pedestrians, a 77-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were both taken to hospital.
The woman remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition. The man remains in hospital in a non-life-threatening condition.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to officers, or anyone with footage or information.”
Please contact us online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 592 of 13 November 2024.
