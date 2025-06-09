Man and woman arrested after car overturns on Doncaster street

By Darren Burke
Published 9th Jun 2025, 11:07 BST

A man and woman have been arrested after a car spun out of control and landed on its side in a Doncaster city centre street.

Emergency services were called to Broxholme Lane early yesterday morning following the collision.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 9.14am on Sunday (8 June), officers responded to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Broxholme Lane, Doncaster.

"This was a damage-only collision.

Two people have been arrested after a car ended up on it side in Broxholme Lane.

“Officers detained a 30-year-old man at the scene and it is reported that he attempted to flee.

“He was arrested on suspicion of escape from lawful custody and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

“A 29-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision can contact police on 101 or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

