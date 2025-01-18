Man, 23, charged with murder after body found at Doncaster house
Korey Ewen, of Maple Grove, Conisbrough has been charged after officers were called at 9.29pm on Thursday night (16 January) following reports of a man found deceased at an address in the street.
Emergency services attended the property, with the man sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has since been named as 63-year-old John Hinchliffe.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “John's family are being supported by our officers and have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.
“A small scene remains in place in Maple Grove while officers conduct further enquiries.”
Ewen has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday (20 January).
Anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
