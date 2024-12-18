Major road closed causing huge tailbacks following a three car collision in Doncaster
A major road was closed causing huge tailbacks following a three car collision in Doncaster last night.
Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A1M southbound between junctions 36 and 35 at 5.07pm yesterday (17 December).
It is reported that three vehicles - a white Toyota RAV4, a black Smart Forfour, and a silver Renault Trafic - were involved in a collision.
One man was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.
