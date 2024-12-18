Major road closed causing huge tailbacks following a three car collision in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 18th Dec 2024, 09:27 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A major road was closed causing huge tailbacks following a three car collision in Doncaster last night.

Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A1M southbound between junctions 36 and 35 at 5.07pm yesterday (17 December).

It is reported that three vehicles - a white Toyota RAV4, a black Smart Forfour, and a silver Renault Trafic - were involved in a collision.

One man was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Related topics:DoncasterPoliceToyota

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice