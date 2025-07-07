Major police operation under way in skies above Doncaster tonight
A major police operation is reported to be under way in Doncaster tonight – with the police helicopter deployed to the skies above the city with numerous officers also reported on the ground.
Residents living in the Scawsby area have reported heavy police activity in the last hour or so, with the helicopter spotted hovering continuously above homes, supported by officers and squad cars on the streets.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more information on tonight’s incident in the suburb.
