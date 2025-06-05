Major Doncaster road sealed off this afternoon with emergency services at scene

A major road in Doncaster city centre has been sealed off this afternoon with emergency services at the scene.

Bennetthorpe has been cordoned off just past the junction with Regent Square leading towards the Earl of Doncaster Hotel.

Traffic is being diverted and bus services in the area are also being disrupted.

It is also understood that traffic is building up on nearby Thorne Road.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of this aftenoon’s incident.