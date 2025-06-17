Major Doncaster road sealed off following road traffic collision

A major Doncaster road was cordoned off by police following a road traffic collision.

Eyewitnesses reported that Trafford Way in Doncaster city centre was closed off shortly after 4pm on Sunday following the incident.

It is understood the road was sealed off between the College Road and Carr House Road roundabouts following the collision, with diversions put in place for motorists.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the incident, describing the collision as minor and said that no further details would be released.