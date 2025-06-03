Major Doncaster road re-opens after serious road crash

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 15:13 BST

A major Doncaster road has now re-opened following an earlier serious road crash which shut the route for several hours.

Emergency services were called to the A6182 Great Yorkshire Way between the West End Lane roundabout and Sheep Bridge Lane junction near Rossington before lunchtime.

Drivers were asked to use alternative routes while the road was closed.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you for your patience while emergency services conducted their work.”

No further details have been released at this stage.

