Major Doncaster road is sealed off by police following traffic smash

A major Doncaster road was sealed off by police following a road traffic collision.

Police and paramedics were called to Sandringham Road in Intake on Saturday night following the collision near to the junction with Evelyn Avenue.

Local residents reported a heavy police presence at the junction – which has been the scene of a number of collisions in recent years – shortly after 10pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that the incident involved only minor injuries and would not be releasing further details.