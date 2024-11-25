Major Doncaster road is sealed off by police following traffic smash
A major Doncaster road was sealed off by police following a road traffic collision.
Police and paramedics were called to Sandringham Road in Intake on Saturday night following the collision near to the junction with Evelyn Avenue.
Local residents reported a heavy police presence at the junction – which has been the scene of a number of collisions in recent years – shortly after 10pm.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that the incident involved only minor injuries and would not be releasing further details.
