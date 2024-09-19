Major Doncaster road closed in both directions following serious incident
A major Doncaster road has been closed off this afternoon following a serious emergency incident.
Melton Road in Sprotbrough has been closed near to the point where it crosses the A1(M) motorway eyewitnesses have reported, with police cars sealing off the area.
Traffic in the area is understood to be heavy, with diversions in place.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service as well as Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of this afternoon’s incident.
