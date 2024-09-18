Major Doncaster road closed in both directions due to a serious emergency incident
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A major Doncaster road is currently closed in both directions due to a serious emergency incident.
South Yorkshire Police said the bridge on North Bridge Road in Doncaster, is currently closed in both directions due to a concern for safety.
Emergency services are currently at the scene.
A spokesman said: “We are advising people to avoid the area and plan an alternative route if possible. Thank you.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.