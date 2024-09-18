Major Doncaster road closed in both directions due to a serious emergency incident

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 18th Sep 2024, 11:38 GMT
A major Doncaster road is currently closed in both directions due to a serious emergency incident.

South Yorkshire Police said the bridge on North Bridge Road in Doncaster, is currently closed in both directions due to a concern for safety.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

A spokesman said: “We are advising people to avoid the area and plan an alternative route if possible. Thank you.”

