Major Doncaster road closed in both directions after lorry overturns

A major Doncaster road has been closed in both directions this afternoon after a lorry overturned, with emergency services at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Great Yorkshire Way is shut with police, paramedics and fire crews all reported at the scene.

The lorry has overturned between the M18 and iPort roundabout junctions of the road.

A spokesperson for City of Doncaster Council said: “Please be aware Great Yorkshire Way is currently closed in both directions due to an incident.

“Please find alternative routes were possible.”