Major Doncaster road closed in both directions after lorry overturns

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Aug 2025, 15:29 BST
A major Doncaster road has been closed in both directions this afternoon after a lorry overturned, with emergency services at the scene.

Great Yorkshire Way is shut with police, paramedics and fire crews all reported at the scene.

The lorry has overturned between the M18 and iPort roundabout junctions of the road.

A spokesperson for City of Doncaster Council said: “Please be aware Great Yorkshire Way is currently closed in both directions due to an incident.

“Please find alternative routes were possible.”

