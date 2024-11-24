Major Doncaster road closed following a serious traffic collision this afternoon
A major Doncaster road is currently closed following a serious traffic collision this afternoon.
Reports are coming in of delays and tailbacks following the incident which happened just off the M18 roundabout towards the city’s B&Q store.
It is understood that a motorcycle was involved but the Free Press has contacted the emergency service for clarification and more details.
We will bring you an update when we can. Please avoid the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.