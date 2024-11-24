Major Doncaster road closed following a serious traffic collision this afternoon

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 24th Nov 2024, 13:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A major Doncaster road is currently closed following a serious traffic collision this afternoon.

Reports are coming in of delays and tailbacks following the incident which happened just off the M18 roundabout towards the city’s B&Q store.

It is understood that a motorcycle was involved but the Free Press has contacted the emergency service for clarification and more details.

We will bring you an update when we can. Please avoid the area.

Related topics:Doncaster RoadDoncasterM18

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice