Major Doncaster road closed by police with emergency services at the scene

A major Doncaster road has been sealed off this morning with emergency services at the scene following a serious road traffic collision.

The A6182 Great Yorkshire Way in New Rossington has been closed following the crash.

The road is shut between the West End Lane roundabout and Sheep Bridge Lane junction and a SYP spokesperson said: “This is due to a road traffic collision. Emergency services are on scene, and we ask you to seek alternative routes.

“We will update you when possible.”