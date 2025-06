Major Doncaster road closed after vehicle overturns on carriageway

A major Doncaster road was closed after a vehicle flipped onto its roof.

Emergency services were called to White Rose Way following the incident yesterday lunchtime.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Yesterday (Sunday 23 February) at 12.33pm we received reports of a road traffic collision on White Rose Way, in Doncaster.

“The collision involved one vehicle, a white Great Wall Steed. The road was closed to allow the vehicle to be recovered and was opened at 2.03pm.”

No further details have been issued.