Major Doncaster road closed after traffic collision resulted in four casualties being taken to hospital

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 21st Jan 2025, 18:29 GMT
A major Doncaster was road closed following a road traffic collision which resulted in four ambulances at the scene and four people taken to hospital.

The incident happened near to the racecourse roundabout late this afternoon.

A spokesman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service told the Free Press: “We received an emergency call at 3.35pm on Tuesday afternoon to report a road traffic collision close to the racecourse roundabout in Doncaster.

"Four ambulances and a specialist paramedic were dispatched to the scene. Four patients have been conveyed to hospital.”

