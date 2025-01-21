Major Doncaster road closed after traffic collision resulted in four casualties being taken to hospital
A major Doncaster was road closed following a road traffic collision which resulted in four ambulances at the scene and four people taken to hospital.
The incident happened near to the racecourse roundabout late this afternoon.
A spokesman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service told the Free Press: “We received an emergency call at 3.35pm on Tuesday afternoon to report a road traffic collision close to the racecourse roundabout in Doncaster.
"Four ambulances and a specialist paramedic were dispatched to the scene. Four patients have been conveyed to hospital.”
