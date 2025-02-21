Major Doncaster road closed after a collision between an e-bike and bus - injured rider taken to hospital
A major Doncaster road had to be closed after a collision between an e-bike and bus yesterday evening (20 February).
Emergency services were called just before 7.40pm to reports of a road traffic collision at Cleveland Street.
It is reported that a bus was involved in a collision with an e-bike.
The bike rider was taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.
A road closure was in place while emergency services worked at the scene and it reopened after 9pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.