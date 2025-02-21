Major Doncaster road closed after a collision between an e-bike and bus - injured rider taken to hospital

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 21st Feb 2025, 10:42 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 11:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A major Doncaster road had to be closed after a collision between an e-bike and bus yesterday evening (20 February).

Emergency services were called just before 7.40pm to reports of a road traffic collision at Cleveland Street.

It is reported that a bus was involved in a collision with an e-bike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bike rider was taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.

A road closure was in place while emergency services worked at the scene and it reopened after 9pm.

Related topics:DoncasterEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice