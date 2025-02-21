Major Doncaster road closed after a collision between an e-bike and bus - injured rider taken to hospital

A major Doncaster road had to be closed after a collision between an e-bike and bus yesterday evening (20 February).

Emergency services were called just before 7.40pm to reports of a road traffic collision at Cleveland Street.

It is reported that a bus was involved in a collision with an e-bike.

The bike rider was taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.

A road closure was in place while emergency services worked at the scene and it reopened after 9pm.