Major Doncaster city centre road sealed off tonight following serious incident
The A630 near to Doncaster Minster and Doncaster railway station from the St George’s Bridge roundabout, with police and paramedics at the scene throughout the afternoon.
There are unconfirmed reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle on a crossing near to the B&M store earlier this afternoon.
The incident has caused traffic gridlock across the city centre, with tailbacks reported on Wheatley Hall Road, the Holmes Market area, Trafford Way, Church Way, St George’s Bridge, the A19 Bentley Road, York Road and Balby Road as well as Beckett Road and Cleveland Street.
There is also a knock on impact on traffic using Thorne Road to avoid the jams, several eyewitnesses have reported.
We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of tonight’s incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.