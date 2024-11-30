Major Doncaster city centre road sealed off tonight following serious incident

A major road in the heart of Doncaster city centre has been sealed off by police tonight following a serious emergency incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A630 near to Doncaster Minster and Doncaster railway station from the St George’s Bridge roundabout, with police and paramedics at the scene throughout the afternoon.

There are unconfirmed reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle on a crossing near to the B&M store earlier this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident has caused traffic gridlock across the city centre, with tailbacks reported on Wheatley Hall Road, the Holmes Market area, Trafford Way, Church Way, St George’s Bridge, the A19 Bentley Road, York Road and Balby Road as well as Beckett Road and Cleveland Street.

Trafford Way has been sealed off following a serious emergency incident.

There is also a knock on impact on traffic using Thorne Road to avoid the jams, several eyewitnesses have reported.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of tonight’s incident.