Major Doncaster city centre road closed after a van overturned
A major Doncaster city centre road was closed after a van overturned last night, Friday July 4.
The incident took place at the end of St George’s Bridge going around St Mary’s roundabout at around 8.30pm.
We have asked the emergency services for details.
