Major Doncaster city centre road closed after a van overturned

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 5th Jul 2025, 14:10 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2025, 14:39 BST
A major Doncaster city centre road was closed after a van overturned last night, Friday July 4.

The incident took place at the end of St George’s Bridge going around St Mary’s roundabout at around 8.30pm.

We have asked the emergency services for details.

