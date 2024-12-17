Major A road closed in both directions following a serious road traffic collision

A major A road on the outskirts of Doncaster was closed in both directions following a serious road traffic collision last night.

Nottinghamshire Police took to social media to warn people that they had taken the decision to close the A631 in Scaftworth after the incident.

They said: “The road is expected to be closed for some time and motorists are asked to find alternative routes.”

We have contacted the police to find out more about the collision and we will update you as soon as we can.