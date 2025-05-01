M18 Doncaster, Rotherham: Lorry strikes motorway bridge parapet in multi-vehicle crash resulting in closure

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 19:45 BST
A South Yorkshire stretch of motorway is closed this evening, following a multi-vehicle crash, in which a lorry struck and damaged a bridge parapet.

The collision took place on the M18 earlier tonight (May 1, 2025), and has been described as “serious” by National Highways Yorkshire.

A spokesperson said a few moments ago: “The M18 southbound in South Yorkshire is closed between J2 Wadworth Interchange (The NORTH, The SOUTH, Retford A1(M)) and J1 Hellaby Interchange (Rotherham, Maltby A631).

The M18 southbound in South Yorkshire is closed between J2 Wadworth Interchange (The NORTH, The SOUTH, Retford A1(M)) and J1 Hellaby Interchange (Rotherham, Maltby A631) | Google

“This is due to a multi-vehicle collision which has resulted in a lorry striking and damaging a bridge parapet.

Traffic in the closure is being released forwards past the scene.”

Representatives for the emergency services have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

