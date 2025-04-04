Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are being advised there are huge tailbacks and delays on the M18 at Doncaster following a road traffic collision this afternoon.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway between junctions four and five and one lane is currently closed.

The event is expected to clear between 4.45-5pm with normal traffic conditions due between 5.45-6pm.

There are currently delays of 50 minutes against expected traffic.

We have contacted National Highways and South Yorkshire Police for more information and we will bring you more when we get it.