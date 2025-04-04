M18 Doncaster collision: Huge tailbacks and delays following a road traffic collision this afternoon

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 4th Apr 2025, 15:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists are being advised there are huge tailbacks and delays on the M18 at Doncaster following a road traffic collision this afternoon.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway between junctions four and five and one lane is currently closed.

The event is expected to clear between 4.45-5pm with normal traffic conditions due between 5.45-6pm.

There are currently delays of 50 minutes against expected traffic.

We have contacted National Highways and South Yorkshire Police for more information and we will bring you more when we get it.

Related topics:M18DoncasterMotoristsNational HighwaysSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice