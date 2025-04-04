M18 Doncaster collision: Huge tailbacks and delays following a road traffic collision this afternoon
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists are being advised there are huge tailbacks and delays on the M18 at Doncaster following a road traffic collision this afternoon.
The incident happened on the northbound carriageway between junctions four and five and one lane is currently closed.
The event is expected to clear between 4.45-5pm with normal traffic conditions due between 5.45-6pm.
There are currently delays of 50 minutes against expected traffic.
We have contacted National Highways and South Yorkshire Police for more information and we will bring you more when we get it.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.